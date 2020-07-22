A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iraqi PM: We Won’t Let Our Soil Be Used to Threaten Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Try to Increase Regional Stability alongside Iraqi Nation

2- Zarif: Extension of 20-Year Deal with Russia on Iran’s Agenda

3- Potential for Iran-Iraq Cooperation [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Tehran Wants Independent Iraq; US Is Enemy of Strong Iraq

2- China Considers Iran as Its Customer, Not Ally: Analyst

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Meets Al-Kadhimi, Says Tehran Wants Independent Iraq

2- Biden Vows to Lift Muslim Ban on First Day in Office

3- Decreased Marriage Rate under Coronavirus

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Unlike US, Iran Wants a Strong, Independent Iraq

Iran Newspaper:

1- Cooperation at Time of Hardship: Various Aspects of Iran-Iraq Ties

2- Zarif: 20-Year Deal with Russia to Be Extended Automatically in Five Years

3- Forex, Gold Coin Rates Decreasing

Javan Newspaper:

1- Leader: Unlike Iran, US Doesn’t Want a Strong, Independent Iraq

2- Framework for Strategic Deal with China [Editorial]

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader to Iraqi PM: We’ll Never Forget Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis

* Iran to Deal Retaliatory Blow to US

2- Trump Vows to Deploy Armed Forces in Big Cities

3- Big Fire, This Time in US Agriculture Complex

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Major Iran-Iraq Deals

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Zarif Pursues 20-Year Deal with Russia in Kremlin

2- Iran, Iraq to Increase Value of Bilateral Trade to $20 Billion

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Analyst: Trump Still Has Winning Cards

2- Chain of Crisis: US, China, Iran [Editorial]

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Urges Iraqi PM to Pursue Expulsion of US Forces