A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 28

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Lebanese Security Forces, Protesters Clash near Parliament
2- Iran Has No Trust in FATF: Expediency Council Secretary
3- We’ll Meet Murderers of Gen. Soleimani Sooner or Later, but Not for Negotiation: Raisi
Afkar:
1- We Must Protest Our ‘Republic’: Rouhani
2- Plane Incidents, Again
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Three Air Incidents in Four Days! What’s Reason?
2- Prominent Iranian Singer Shajarian Hospitalized
3- Iran Three Generations Away from 5G: Official
4- Taliban Downs US Plane: Pentagon
Arman-e Melli:
1- Rouhani Warns against Criminalization of Promoting ‘Republic’
2- Reformists to Announce Electoral List in Coming Days
3- State TV Once Again Refuses to Broadcast Rouhani’s Speech
Ebtekar:
1- Death Flying over Iran’s Miankaleh Wetland
* Suspicious Deaths of 6,000 Migratory Birds
2- Middle East Getting New Order: Analyst
3- Taliban Deals Blow on US in Ghazni
Jame Jam:
1- US Shocked by Downing of Its Plane in Afghanistan
Javan:
1- Rouhani Speaks Like Opposition Figure!
* President, His Cabinet Evade Accountability
2- Continued Presence in Region Brings More Dead Bodies for Trump
3- Boeing Stops at Mahshahr Road without Casualties
Kayhan:
1- Taliban Downs US Military Plane; Tens of CIA Officers Killed
2- Hashd al-Shaabi: We Didn’t Attack US Embassy; Our Response to Be on Par with Iran’s Reaction
Khorasan:
1- Hunting CIA in Ghazni: Taliban Says Has Downed US Plane
2- Rouhani’s Straightforward Remarks about Elections
3- Iranians Worried about Maestro of Persian Music [Shajarian]
Mardom Salari:
1- Any Negotiation beyond JCPOA Banned: Iran Foreign Ministry
2- Iranian People Concerned about Master of Persian Singing
3- Athletic World Shocked by Kobe Bryant’s Death
Shahrvand:
1- Master Shajarian Hospitalized
2- Biggest Threat to Democracy Is Turning Elections into Formality: Rouhani
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Bloody Day for Enemy: American Military Plane Downed in Ghazni
2- Judiciary Chief Vows Continued Punishment of Those Who Murdered Gen. Soleimani