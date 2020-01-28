A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 28

Abrar:

1- Lebanese Security Forces, Protesters Clash near Parliament

2- Iran Has No Trust in FATF: Expediency Council Secretary

3- We’ll Meet Murderers of Gen. Soleimani Sooner or Later, but Not for Negotiation: Raisi

Afkar:

1- We Must Protest Our ‘Republic’: Rouhani

2- Plane Incidents, Again

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Three Air Incidents in Four Days! What’s Reason?

2- Prominent Iranian Singer Shajarian Hospitalized

3- Iran Three Generations Away from 5G: Official

4- Taliban Downs US Plane: Pentagon

Arman-e Melli:

1- Rouhani Warns against Criminalization of Promoting ‘Republic’

2- Reformists to Announce Electoral List in Coming Days

3- State TV Once Again Refuses to Broadcast Rouhani’s Speech

Ebtekar:

1- Death Flying over Iran’s Miankaleh Wetland

* Suspicious Deaths of 6,000 Migratory Birds

2- Middle East Getting New Order: Analyst

3- Taliban Deals Blow on US in Ghazni

Jame Jam:

1- US Shocked by Downing of Its Plane in Afghanistan

Javan:

1- Rouhani Speaks Like Opposition Figure!

* President, His Cabinet Evade Accountability

2- Continued Presence in Region Brings More Dead Bodies for Trump

3- Boeing Stops at Mahshahr Road without Casualties

Kayhan:

1- Taliban Downs US Military Plane; Tens of CIA Officers Killed

2- Hashd al-Shaabi: We Didn’t Attack US Embassy; Our Response to Be on Par with Iran’s Reaction

Khorasan:

1- Hunting CIA in Ghazni: Taliban Says Has Downed US Plane

2- Rouhani’s Straightforward Remarks about Elections

3- Iranians Worried about Maestro of Persian Music [Shajarian]

Mardom Salari:

1- Any Negotiation beyond JCPOA Banned: Iran Foreign Ministry

2- Iranian People Concerned about Master of Persian Singing

3- Athletic World Shocked by Kobe Bryant’s Death

Shahrvand:

1- Master Shajarian Hospitalized

2- Biggest Threat to Democracy Is Turning Elections into Formality: Rouhani

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Bloody Day for Enemy: American Military Plane Downed in Ghazni

2- Judiciary Chief Vows Continued Punishment of Those Who Murdered Gen. Soleimani