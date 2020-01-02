A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, January 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran Leader: We Won’t Take Country towards War, But Will Stand against It Powerfully
2- Neither US Will Return to JCPOA, Nor Europe Will Make Decision Independently
3- Sadr Movement’s Comments on Protests Outside US Embassy
4- Iran Has Turned into Top Military Power in Seas: General
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- We’ll Deal Blow to Whoever Threatens Iranian Nation’s Interests without Consideration: Leader
2- CFT, Palermo Accession under Sanctions Is Move against People’s Livelihood
Arman-e Melli:
1- People’s Demands Rightful, We Won’t Take Country towards War: Leader
2- US in Iraq Deadlock: A Review of Recent Iraq Developments
3- Rouhani’s Conditions for Talks with US
Ebtekar:
1- Libya on Verge of Chaos: Consequences of Direct Turkish, Russian Intervention
2- Rouhani’s Conditions for Talks with US: Return to Commitments, Say You Were Wrong
3- We Won’t Move Iran towards War: Leader
4- Iran’s Reaction Makes Trump Back Off
Javan:
1- You Can’t Do Any Damn Thing: Iran Leader in Reaction to US Threat
* Trump Takes Back His Threat
2- North Korea: We’ll Soon Unveil Strategic Weapon
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- US Taking Revenge from Hashd al-Sha’abi as They Defeated ISIS: Iran Leader
2- Tehran Strongly Protests US Officials’ Warmongering Remarks
* Swiss Envoy Summoned to Foreign Ministry
3- Iraq Parliament Working to Expel US Forces, Cancel Security Pact
Kayhan:
1- US Committed Crime by Imposing Medicine Sanction on Iran: Minister
2- New Year’s Riots in France: Protesters in Paris Set Fire on 1,000 Cars
3- Swiss Envoy to Tehran Summoned over Trump’s Rude Remarks
4- This War First Blow; Next One Will Be Expulsion of US
Mardom Salari:
1- Rouhani: We’re Ready for Talks Whenever US Returns from Its Wrong Way
2- Trump Backs Off from War Rhetoric after Christmas Threat
* Washington Continues Paradoxical Behaviour