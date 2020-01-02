A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 2

Abrar:

1- Iran Leader: We Won’t Take Country towards War, But Will Stand against It Powerfully

2- Neither US Will Return to JCPOA, Nor Europe Will Make Decision Independently

3- Sadr Movement’s Comments on Protests Outside US Embassy

4- Iran Has Turned into Top Military Power in Seas: General

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- We’ll Deal Blow to Whoever Threatens Iranian Nation’s Interests without Consideration: Leader

2- CFT, Palermo Accession under Sanctions Is Move against People’s Livelihood

Arman-e Melli:

1- People’s Demands Rightful, We Won’t Take Country towards War: Leader

2- US in Iraq Deadlock: A Review of Recent Iraq Developments

3- Rouhani’s Conditions for Talks with US

Ebtekar:

1- Libya on Verge of Chaos: Consequences of Direct Turkish, Russian Intervention

2- Rouhani’s Conditions for Talks with US: Return to Commitments, Say You Were Wrong

3- We Won’t Move Iran towards War: Leader

4- Iran’s Reaction Makes Trump Back Off

Javan:

1- You Can’t Do Any Damn Thing: Iran Leader in Reaction to US Threat

* Trump Takes Back His Threat

2- North Korea: We’ll Soon Unveil Strategic Weapon

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Taking Revenge from Hashd al-Sha’abi as They Defeated ISIS: Iran Leader

2- Tehran Strongly Protests US Officials’ Warmongering Remarks

* Swiss Envoy Summoned to Foreign Ministry

3- Iraq Parliament Working to Expel US Forces, Cancel Security Pact

Kayhan:

1- US Committed Crime by Imposing Medicine Sanction on Iran: Minister

2- New Year’s Riots in France: Protesters in Paris Set Fire on 1,000 Cars

3- Swiss Envoy to Tehran Summoned over Trump’s Rude Remarks

4- This War First Blow; Next One Will Be Expulsion of US

Mardom Salari:

1- Rouhani: We’re Ready for Talks Whenever US Returns from Its Wrong Way

2- Trump Backs Off from War Rhetoric after Christmas Threat

* Washington Continues Paradoxical Behaviour