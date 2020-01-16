A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 16

Abrar:

1- Ayatollah Khamenei Will Personally Lead Friday Prayers Tomorrow

2- UK Spokesman: Macaire Will Return to Iran

3- Zarif: We’re Not Interested in Holding Talks with US

4- Rouhani: Let All Parties, Groups Run for Elections

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran’s New Reaction to Trump’s JCPOA; Report on UK PM’s Offer

Arman-e Melli:

1- Iran Leader Urges Promotion of Resistance Spirit

2- Elections with One Party? Rouhani Protests Disqualification of Candidates

3- Why Macaire Left Iran? Story of Controversial Trip

Ebtekar:

1- Political Quake in Moscow: Medvedev Announces His Government’s Resignation

2- Zarif’s Message to Europe from India: Future of JCPOA Depends on Your Moves

3- Guardian Council: List of Qualified Candidates Not Final

Etemad:

1- Iran for All Iranians: Rouhani Urges National Reconciliation

2- Over 90% of Well-Known Reformist Candidates Disqualified by Guardian Council

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: There Are 17 Candidates from One Party for Every Single Seat

2- Iran Leader to Lead Tomorrow’s Friday Prayers

3- Medvedev Resigns, Putin Accepts

4- Iraq Resistance Leaders Urge Million-Strong Rallies against US

Kayhan:

1- Rouhani: Iran Jumped High When JCPOA Implemented

2- No One Should Undermine National Unity; Don’t Stop Attacks on Europe, US

3- IRGC Chief: Iran Downgraded US’ Power

Mardom Salari:

1- Ayatollah Khamenei to Lead This Friday’s Prayers

2- Reshuffle at Kremlin: PM, Cabinet Members Resign

3- Dispute Mechanism at Service of Trump’s Game

* A Report on Europe’s New JCPOA Strategy