A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 16

Abrar:
1- Ayatollah Khamenei Will Personally Lead Friday Prayers Tomorrow
2- UK Spokesman: Macaire Will Return to Iran
3- Zarif: We’re Not Interested in Holding Talks with US
4- Rouhani: Let All Parties, Groups Run for Elections
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran’s New Reaction to Trump’s JCPOA; Report on UK PM’s Offer
Arman-e Melli:
1- Iran Leader Urges Promotion of Resistance Spirit
2- Elections with One Party? Rouhani Protests Disqualification of Candidates
3- Why Macaire Left Iran? Story of Controversial Trip
Ebtekar:
1- Political Quake in Moscow: Medvedev Announces His Government’s Resignation
2- Zarif’s Message to Europe from India: Future of JCPOA Depends on Your Moves
3- Guardian Council: List of Qualified Candidates Not Final
Etemad:
1- Iran for All Iranians: Rouhani Urges National Reconciliation
2- Over 90% of Well-Known Reformist Candidates Disqualified by Guardian Council
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani: There Are 17 Candidates from One Party for Every Single Seat
2- Iran Leader to Lead Tomorrow’s Friday Prayers
3- Medvedev Resigns, Putin Accepts
4- Iraq Resistance Leaders Urge Million-Strong Rallies against US
Kayhan:
1- Rouhani: Iran Jumped High When JCPOA Implemented
2- No One Should Undermine National Unity; Don’t Stop Attacks on Europe, US
3- IRGC Chief: Iran Downgraded US’ Power
Mardom Salari:
1- Ayatollah Khamenei to Lead This Friday’s Prayers
2- Reshuffle at Kremlin: PM, Cabinet Members Resign
3- Dispute Mechanism at Service of Trump’s Game
* A Report on Europe’s New JCPOA Strategy