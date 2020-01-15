A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 15

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Newspaper Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iran Newspaper

Abrar:
1- Rouhani: Ukraine Plane Case Not Normal
2- Zarif: Europe Must Be Brave

 

Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Europe; Paralyzed against US
2- Judiciary Spokesman: People Arrested in Case of Plane Crash

 

Ebtekar:
1- Europe Pulls Trigger at JCPOA
2- Prosecutor General: Gov’t Must Expel UK Ambassador Immediately

 

Etemad:
1- MPs’ Reaction after Being Disqualified by Guardian Council
* Reformists Object
* We Will Object, But Not Beg
* We Won’t Even Object

 

Ettela’at:
1- Army Chief: Iran’s Airspace Safe for All Flights
2- Chomsky: Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Instance of Int’l Terrorism

 

Iran:
1- Explain to People
* Rouhani Urges Those Involved in Plane Crash to Tell People What Happened from Wednesday to Friday

 

Jame Jam:
1- JCPOA Stopped at Europe Station
2- Rouhani: US Root Cause of All Sorrows

 

Javan:
1- JCPOA at Europe’s Morgue
2- Iraqis Pulling Trigger for Expulsion of Americans
3- All Facilities of IRGC Activated in Sistan and Baluchestan [for Flood]

 

Kayhan:
1- IRGC Fights American, and Nation Backs IRGC
2- Hashd al-Sha’abi’s Ultimatum to US: We’ll Resort to Force If You Don’t Leave Iraq

 

Mardom Salari:
1- Canada’s Different Look at Ukraine Plane Crash Disaster

 

Sazandegi:
1- Rouhani Urges Judiciary to Form Special Court for Plane Crash

 

Setareh Sobh:
1- Rouhani Breaks His Silence: Plane Crash Unforgivable, Painful Mistake

 

Shahrvand:
1- Special Court for Ukraine Plane Crash

 

Shargh:
1- Rouhani: Not a Single Person Can Be Blamed for Plane Crash

   
   

