A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 15

Iran Newspaper

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: Ukraine Plane Case Not Normal

2- Zarif: Europe Must Be Brave

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Europe; Paralyzed against US

2- Judiciary Spokesman: People Arrested in Case of Plane Crash

Ebtekar:

1- Europe Pulls Trigger at JCPOA

2- Prosecutor General: Gov’t Must Expel UK Ambassador Immediately

Etemad:

1- MPs’ Reaction after Being Disqualified by Guardian Council

* Reformists Object

* We Will Object, But Not Beg

* We Won’t Even Object

Ettela’at:

1- Army Chief: Iran’s Airspace Safe for All Flights

2- Chomsky: Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Instance of Int’l Terrorism

Iran:

1- Explain to People

* Rouhani Urges Those Involved in Plane Crash to Tell People What Happened from Wednesday to Friday

Jame Jam:

1- JCPOA Stopped at Europe Station

2- Rouhani: US Root Cause of All Sorrows

Javan:

1- JCPOA at Europe’s Morgue

2- Iraqis Pulling Trigger for Expulsion of Americans

3- All Facilities of IRGC Activated in Sistan and Baluchestan [for Flood]

Kayhan:

1- IRGC Fights American, and Nation Backs IRGC

2- Hashd al-Sha’abi’s Ultimatum to US: We’ll Resort to Force If You Don’t Leave Iraq

Mardom Salari:

1- Canada’s Different Look at Ukraine Plane Crash Disaster

Sazandegi:

1- Rouhani Urges Judiciary to Form Special Court for Plane Crash

Setareh Sobh:

1- Rouhani Breaks His Silence: Plane Crash Unforgivable, Painful Mistake

Shahrvand:

1- Special Court for Ukraine Plane Crash

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: Not a Single Person Can Be Blamed for Plane Crash