A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 29

Abrar:

1- People’s Turnout in Elections Decreased Because of Economic Woes, Government’s Poor Performance: Expediency Council Member

2- Austrian Diplomat’s Coronavirus Test Negative

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tension at Highest Level: While Russia Attacks Turkish Troops, Ankara Threatens to Open Borders for Refugees

2- New Delhi Wants Veto Power, Washington Wants China’s Isolation!

Arman-e Melli:

1- Iran Leader Praises Doctors, Nurses for Their Efforts in Corona Containment

2- Coronavirus: From Parliament to Government; Officials Catching Virus

3- Number of Coronavirus Infections Growing in Iran

4- Swiss Financial Channel to Be Activated after US Grants Permission

Ebtekar:

1- Iran Leader Wishes Eradication of Coronavirus in Shortest Time Possible

2- Turkey-Russia Bloody Confrontation in Idlib

3- Rouhani: All Bodies Must Implement Orders by Corona HQ

4- Rouhani’s First VP: Difficult Days Ahead, but We Can Manage Them

Etemad:

1- Health Ministry Has Final Say: Coronavirus Cancels Friday Prayers for 1st Time in 4 Decades

2- Erdogan’s Dangerous Game: Iran Trying to Return Parties to Previous Commitments

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Leader Warmly Thanks Doctors, Nurses in Fight against Coronavirus

2- Food Reserves for Nowruz Five Times More than Past Year

3- Increased Control over People’s Travels in Infected Areas

Kayhan:

1- Iran Has Enough Equipment to Produce Masks and Disinfectants 3 Times More than It Needs

2- South Korea’s Hyundai Company Shut Down; Dow Jones Stocks Fall Down in US

3- Merkel Gov’t Played Role in Assassination of Gen. Soleimani: German Lawmakers

4- Erdogan’s Ambitions Backfire: Turkish Convoy Bombarded by Russia in Idlib

Sazandegi:

1- We’ll Defeat Coronavirus; Need to Counter Virus of Fake News

2- Health Minister: We’ll Have a Difficult Week; Stay Home

3- Seven Warnings by Press Office of Culture Ministry

4- Conflict in Syria; Putin, Erdogan Talk after Russian Jetfighters’ Attack on Turkish Forces