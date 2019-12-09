A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 9

Afkar:

1- Rouhani’s Comments on National Information Network Don’t Mean Cutting Internet Access: Official

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Zarif’s First Reaction to Recent Unrest: We Must Believe We’re Nothing without People

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Britain’s Upside-Down World Ahead of Elections

* The Rich Have Become Socialist; Labourers Have Become Conservatives

Ebtekar:

1- Passion for Serving Nation or Power?

* Why 14,000 Have Applied for Candidacy at Iran Parliamentary Votes

2- New EU Foreign Policy Chief: Keeping JCPOA A Collective Responsibility

3- US Welcomes Rouhani’s Possible Trip to Japan

Etemad:

1- Elections Spiced with Petrol

2- Fans of Economic Terrorism Concerned about Iran-US Prison Swap

Ettela’at:

1- Efforts Underway to Eradicate Absolute Poverty

* Rouhani: Iran’s Economic Growth Rate to Be Positive This Year Without Oil

Javan:

1- Rouhani’s Comments, His Plan to Visit Japan Effective on Creating Delusion for Trump

2- Foreign Coaches Creating Crisis in Iran Football

3- Increased Opposition to Transfer of Zakzaky to Prison

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Israeli MP: World Better Place without Bibi, Trump

2- Rouhani Submits Budget Bill to Parliament

Kayhan:

1- Mogherini’s Successor Accuses Iran of Violating Human Rights

2- Trump, Ukrainegate, and All Roads Leading to Putin

Mardom Salari:

1- Why Rouhani’s Trip to Japan Matters

2- Support for Impeachment, Dismissal of Trump

Setareh Sobh:

1- ICT Minister: Shutting Down Cyberspace Not to Resolve Iran Problems

2- Yellow Vest Protesters Still in Paris Streets

Shargh:

1- Two Scenarios of Rouhani: Next Year’s Budget, Trip to Japan