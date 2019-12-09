A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 9, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Afkar:
1- Rouhani’s Comments on National Information Network Don’t Mean Cutting Internet Access: Official
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Zarif’s First Reaction to Recent Unrest: We Must Believe We’re Nothing without People
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Britain’s Upside-Down World Ahead of Elections
* The Rich Have Become Socialist; Labourers Have Become Conservatives
Ebtekar:
1- Passion for Serving Nation or Power?
* Why 14,000 Have Applied for Candidacy at Iran Parliamentary Votes
2- New EU Foreign Policy Chief: Keeping JCPOA A Collective Responsibility
3- US Welcomes Rouhani’s Possible Trip to Japan
Etemad:
1- Elections Spiced with Petrol
2- Fans of Economic Terrorism Concerned about Iran-US Prison Swap
Ettela’at:
1- Efforts Underway to Eradicate Absolute Poverty
* Rouhani: Iran’s Economic Growth Rate to Be Positive This Year Without Oil
Javan:
1- Rouhani’s Comments, His Plan to Visit Japan Effective on Creating Delusion for Trump
2- Foreign Coaches Creating Crisis in Iran Football
3- Increased Opposition to Transfer of Zakzaky to Prison
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Israeli MP: World Better Place without Bibi, Trump
2- Rouhani Submits Budget Bill to Parliament
Kayhan:
1- Mogherini’s Successor Accuses Iran of Violating Human Rights
2- Trump, Ukrainegate, and All Roads Leading to Putin
Mardom Salari:
1- Why Rouhani’s Trip to Japan Matters
2- Support for Impeachment, Dismissal of Trump
Setareh Sobh:
1- ICT Minister: Shutting Down Cyberspace Not to Resolve Iran Problems
2- Yellow Vest Protesters Still in Paris Streets
Shargh:
1- Two Scenarios of Rouhani: Next Year’s Budget, Trip to Japan