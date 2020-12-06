A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, December 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Saudi FM: We Welcome Iran-US Talks

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Impact of Resolution of Saudi-Qatar Row on Region

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Positive Changes Likely in Iran Until 2021 Elections: Analyst

2- Molaverdi Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Jail!

3- Rouhani: Coronavirus Outbreak on Decline, Except in 7 Counties

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Fragile Orange State in Tehran: Coronavirus HQ Spokesman

2- Molaverdi Vows to Appeal Her Sentence

Etemad Newspaper:

1- People’s Resistance Iran’s Winning Card

2- Another Court This Time Attended by Lawyers of Three Convicts Involved in 2019 Fuel Price Protests

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Restrictions Reduce Number of Those Hospitalized for or Killed by Coronavirus Infection

Iran Newspaper:

1- Zarif to German Counterpart: Stop Violating JCPOA

Javan Newspaper:

1- Supreme National Security Council Wonderfully Supports Parliament’s Bill

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Thomas Friedman: Trump Provided Leverage for a Skilled Negotiator by Leaving JCPOA

2- CNN: Deadly Winter Has Begun in US

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Challenges for Interaction with Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’d Return to Critical Situation If Protocols Not Observed

2- Oil Sale without Negotiation [Editorial]