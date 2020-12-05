COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Shouldn’t Keep People from Observing Protocols: Rouhani

The Iranian president says the hope that a vaccine for coronavirus could become available in the near future should not stop citizens from observing health protocols.

President Hassan Rouhani said compliance with health measures should not decrease at any rate.

“Abidance by health protocols should not decrease in the hope that a vaccine may be developed, and we know that no vaccine is 100% effective,” he said.

Rouhani noted relevant measures are enforced depending on how affected an area is.

“Any place which is declared as a red, orange or yellow area, we will act in accordance with protocols again,” he said.

“The restrictions have had positive effects, and this trend (drop in infections) will continue only if people keep wearing masks, do not hold gatherings and minimize travel,” he added.

The president underlined the number of COVID-19 tests will soon reach 100,000 per day.

He said those ordered to remain in quarantine must do so or they will have to pay fines.

“If it becomes evident to us that someone has violated quarantine instructions, they will be fined,” he noted.

The president then said the capital, Tehran, is in an “orange” state, but that it is on the verge of turning “red.”

“Seven cities are in an “ultra-red” state which is getting worse,” he said.

“We will re-impose the restrictions in any place which is in a red state,” he noted.