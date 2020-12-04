Zarif Hits Out at German Foreign Minister’s Anti-Iran Comments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at his German counterpart Heiko Maas for his comments about Iran and its missile program.

“Here’s what Heiko Maas & E3 (France, Germany and the UK) must do before speaking about what Iran should do,” Zarif tweeted Friday.

“Stop despicable Covid Apartheid, honour your obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and stop violating JCPOA,” Zarif noted.

He also urged Berlin to end “its malign behaviour” in Iran’s region, including $100 billion arms sales to Persian Gulf and blind support for Israel terror.

Attached to Zarif’s tweet was a screenshot of a news story by TRT World which highlighted Germany’s discrimination against Palestinians by inclusing Israel, not Palestine, in its European vaccine programme.

Zarif made the remarks after Maas said that a new broader Iran nuclear accord must be reached to also rein in Tehran’s ballistic missile programme, warning that the 2015 deal was no longer enough.