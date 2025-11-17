Israeli man indicted for handing over intelligence to Tehran

According to Israeli media, authorities allege that Azarzar, with the help of his girlfriend, a reservist at an Air Force base, passed photos and coordinates of strategic sites to Iranian handlers over the course of a year.

Azarzar and his girlfriend were arrested in October, reportedly receiving payments via digital transfer for their activities.

Iran’s intelligence services have repeatedly penetrated Israel’s security apparatus, exposing its vulnerabilities despite extensive Western backing.

About a week before Azarzar’s arrest, another suspect was detained on similar charges. Investigators allegedly uncovered digital materials and 18 SIM cards used for communication with a hostile foreign agent.

Last week, prosecutors charged a hotel worker from Tiberias with spying for Iran, in a separate case reported by local media.

Despite Israel’s attempts to downplay these incidents, the arrests highlight a recurring pattern of infiltration that undermines the myth of Israeli invulnerability.