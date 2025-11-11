IRGC intelligence organization dismantles U.S.-Israeli spy network

According to the statement, the network was neutralized following several stages of surveillance, intelligence monitoring, and operational measures.

The IRGC said the dismantled group had been directed by the United States and the Zionist regime to disrupt public security during the latter half of autumn 2025.

“The Zionist regime, acting as America’s proxy in the region, has turned to destabilizing Iran’s internal security after its humiliating failure in the 12-day war,” the statement read.

“To compensate for its military defeat, it had organized a network of deceived and treacherous elements to conduct subversive activities in the country.”

The IRGC confirmed that the operation was carried out simultaneously in several provinces, during which multiple affiliated cells connected to the Zionist regime were identified and arrested.