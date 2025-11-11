IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

IRGC intelligence organization dismantles U.S.-Israeli spy network

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC

The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it has identified and dismantled an anti-security network operating under the guidance of U.S. and Israeli intelligence services inside Iran.

According to the statement, the network was neutralized following several stages of surveillance, intelligence monitoring, and operational measures.

The IRGC said the dismantled group had been directed by the United States and the Zionist regime to disrupt public security during the latter half of autumn 2025.

“The Zionist regime, acting as America’s proxy in the region, has turned to destabilizing Iran’s internal security after its humiliating failure in the 12-day war,” the statement read.

“To compensate for its military defeat, it had organized a network of deceived and treacherous elements to conduct subversive activities in the country.”

The IRGC confirmed that the operation was carried out simultaneously in several provinces, during which multiple affiliated cells connected to the Zionist regime were identified and arrested.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks