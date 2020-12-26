A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Russia and Pakistan Ditch Iran

2- International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Heavy Snow in 18 Provinces

2- Controversy over Latest Rocket Attack against US Embassy in Baghdad

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Britain and EU Agree to Get Divorce with Mutual Consent after 47 Years

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Snowy Iran

2- Zarif Warns Trump: You Can’t Distract Attentions from Your Domestic Disasters

3- Continued Controversy over Vaccine

4- Is Turkey Looking for Removal of Iran from Economic Map?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Dangerous Adventure

2- Parliament Planning to Encourage Women to Deliver More Children

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Imported Soon

Iran Newspaper:

1- Fresh Round of Reviewing FATF

2- Iran Will Both Produce Vaccine, Import It from Other Countries

3- Rouhani: It Is Great Honour Iran’s Petchem Production Has Doubled

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Five Big Petchem Projects Inaugurated in Western Iran

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Big Lie Revealed: Central Bank Chief Says Vaccine Purchase Had Nothing to Do with FATF

2- US Logistics Convoys Destroyed in 4 Iraqi Provinces

3- Data of Big Israeli Cyber Firm Stolen

4- MP: Adopting FATF Standards Will Not Only Not Lift Any Sanctions, But Will Block Oil Sales

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Democrats’ JCPOA Counter-Attack against GOP

2- US Self-Harming in Iraq

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Purchase of Foreign COVID-19 Vaccine Finalized

2- All Religions Respected Equally in Iran: Gov’t Spokesman

Shargh Newspaper:

1- No Discrimination against Women in Appointing Managers

2- Larijani Brothers’ Stances on FATF