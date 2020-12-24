Iran Opens Major Petrochemical Projects amid Sanctions

Iran has inaugurated five major petrochemical projects as part of its routine weekly program to put into service national projects across the country.

The projects were inaugurated by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who noted these achievements bear witness to Iran’s domestic potential.

He said the inauguration of projects worth more than 280 trillion rials indicates the power of the Iranian nation and amounts to a major blow to hegemonic powers.

“Even if this economic war goes on for 30 years, Iranian people will continue their resistance,” said the president.

He noted more than 70% of the petrochemical projects put into service on Thursday were developed and run by local experts.

“The oil and banking sectors were two key sectors targeted by the enemy on a daily basis during its economic war,” he added.

Rouhani noted US President Donald Trump, who is leading this evil war, is passing the last days of his political life.

He noted Iran’s petrochemical industry as well as a number of its executives had been sanctioned by Trump, but they take pride in being successful despite sanctions.

President Rouhani said Iran is now meeting its needs domestically amid the coronavirus outbreak