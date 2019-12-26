A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, December 26, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Turkey Parliament to Consider Deployment of Troops in Libya
2- Israeli Army Chief: Conflict with Iran Not Unlikely
3- Iran Not to Stop Its Foreign Relations Because of US: MP
4- Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait Will Soon Hold Negotiations
5- Iraqi MPs Approve Election Law
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Why Expediency Council Cancelled Its Meeting?
* Air Pollution or Possible CFT Voting?
Arman-e Melli:
1- Rouhani: We Foiled Plot that Introduced Iran as Not Ready for Talks
2- DM Says Crash of Fighter Jet at Sabalan Mountain Must Be Investigated
3- Government Worried about FATF
Ebtekar:
1- End of the Game for FATF Accession
* A Report on Proponents’ Efforts to Ratify FATF Bills Ahead of Last Deadline
2- Rouhani: We Shouldn’t Let Popular Dissatisfaction Keep People from Voting
3- Trump Waiting for Kim’s Christmas Gift
Iran:
1- China, Russia Urge Iran to Adopt FATF Standards
2- Central Bank Chief: It’s Better for Our Banking System that Iran Not Blacklisted by FATF
3- Rouhani: We’ll Pursue Japan’s JCPOA Offers
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iran, Saudi, Kuwait on Verge of Reaching Marine Security Agreement
2- Parliament, Government, Private Sector All Agree on Need for FATF Accession
3- Chinese FM: Beijing Has Kept JCPOA Effective
Kayhan:
1- No Ties between Iran and US: Leader’s Aide
2- Iraq Envoy: We Don’t Recognize US Sanctions against Iran
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Drills
* East’s Military Message to West
2- Spokesman: Government Insists on Ratifying FATF
3- Central Bank Governor: It’s in Our Country’s Interest to Accept FATF
4- Palermo Convention Didn’t Have Enough Votes at Expediency Council, Hence We Postponed Voting: Official
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- INSTEX Is Just Lip Service: Iran Chief Banker