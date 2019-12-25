A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Houthi Media: We Signed First Military Contract with Iran
2- Al-Ahad: Zarif’s Visit to Muscat Aimed at Resolving Yemen-Saudi Conflict
3- Second Round of Talks Held between Zarif, bin Alawi
4- Foreign Ministry: Iran Has to Stand by Russia
5- Baghdad Says Iran, Russia, Iraq, Syria to Continue Fight against ISIS
Arman-e Melli:
1- Will Yemen Tragedy End? Zarif Meets Ansarullah Spokesman, Omani Officials
2- Wasting Time in Vain: If Iran Fails to Ratify CFT, Ties Will Be Cut, MP Says
Ebtekar:
1- US Policies for Collapse of Iran Economy Has Failed: VP
2- Afghanistan May Hold Second Round of Elections: Ex-Official
3- Libya Safe Haven for Sudanese Hirelings: Increased Insecurity in N Africa
Iran:
1- Being Blacklisted by FATF Heavy Blow to Iran Economy: Chief of Staff of Rouhani
Javan:
1- Europe Surprised by Export of Iranian Lab Equipment
2- World’s Reaction to Sham Court Held for Khashoggi Murder
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Al Mayadeen: Can Abe Decrease Tehran-Washington Gap?
2- National Interest: US Victory in Afghan War Impossible
3- Zarif: Iran to Stand by Oman
Kayhan:
1- Reuters Becomes Spokesman of Murderers
2- Mousavi: EU Parliament’s Accusations Not Constructive, Based on Twisted Facts
3- Fate of North Korea Awaiting Iran If It Accepts FATF Orders
4- Iran Signs First Military Contract with Yemen Ansarullah
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran Won’t Forget Friends of Its Difficult Days
2- Mockery of Justice in Saudi Court: Main Plotters of Khashoggi Murder Cleared
Resalat:
1- Multipolar World without US: A Review of Doha Summit
2- Bin Salman Trying to Cover Up Khashoggi Murder