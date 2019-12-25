A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 25

Abrar:

1- Houthi Media: We Signed First Military Contract with Iran

2- Al-Ahad: Zarif’s Visit to Muscat Aimed at Resolving Yemen-Saudi Conflict

3- Second Round of Talks Held between Zarif, bin Alawi

4- Foreign Ministry: Iran Has to Stand by Russia

5- Baghdad Says Iran, Russia, Iraq, Syria to Continue Fight against ISIS

Arman-e Melli:

1- Will Yemen Tragedy End? Zarif Meets Ansarullah Spokesman, Omani Officials

2- Wasting Time in Vain: If Iran Fails to Ratify CFT, Ties Will Be Cut, MP Says

Ebtekar:

1- US Policies for Collapse of Iran Economy Has Failed: VP

2- Afghanistan May Hold Second Round of Elections: Ex-Official

3- Libya Safe Haven for Sudanese Hirelings: Increased Insecurity in N Africa

Iran:

1- Being Blacklisted by FATF Heavy Blow to Iran Economy: Chief of Staff of Rouhani

Javan:

1- Europe Surprised by Export of Iranian Lab Equipment

2- World’s Reaction to Sham Court Held for Khashoggi Murder

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Al Mayadeen: Can Abe Decrease Tehran-Washington Gap?

2- National Interest: US Victory in Afghan War Impossible

3- Zarif: Iran to Stand by Oman

Kayhan:

1- Reuters Becomes Spokesman of Murderers

2- Mousavi: EU Parliament’s Accusations Not Constructive, Based on Twisted Facts

3- Fate of North Korea Awaiting Iran If It Accepts FATF Orders

4- Iran Signs First Military Contract with Yemen Ansarullah

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran Won’t Forget Friends of Its Difficult Days

2- Mockery of Justice in Saudi Court: Main Plotters of Khashoggi Murder Cleared

Resalat:

1- Multipolar World without US: A Review of Doha Summit

2- Bin Salman Trying to Cover Up Khashoggi Murder