A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, December 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Iran Has Not Yet Removed Taliban from Its List of Terrorists

2- ECO Is Biggest Failed Global Convergence

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Economic Growth Rate Becomes Positive Despite Sanctions

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: US Must Leave Region

2- VAR Strips Iran’s Persepolis of ACL Championship

* Penalty Was Persepolis’ Christmas Gift to Korean Team

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Yalda of Loneliness

2- Trump’s Maximum Pressure Policy Complete Failure: Ilhan Omar

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Have No ‘Red’ City in Terms of COVID-19 Outbreak

2- UN Chief Calls on World Countries to Resume Trade Ties with Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Let’s Not Gather Together on Yalda Night So as to Save Our Lives

2- Guterres Calls for Effective Int’l Cooperation to Facilitate Trade with Iran

Javan Newspaper:

1- Trump: We’ll Go Wild

2- Online Yalda Celebration to Appreciate Nurses’ Efforts

3- Persepolis Gives Away ACL Cup to Korean Rival

4- No Coronavirus Red Zone for Now

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Documents Speak for Themselves: FATF Weapon of US Chamber of War

2- Two Simultaneous Fires in Haifa Refinery; Tel Aviv Trying to Pretend Everything’s Alright

3- Most Advanced Remote Medical Device Produced by Iranian Researcher

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Autumn Gets Over with Last Yalda of Century [in Iranian Calendar]

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran Globally Registers Miniature Art Along with Countries Most Irrelevant to This Art!

2- Zarif: US Must Leave Region

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Guardian Council Agrees to Hold Elections with Electronic Machines

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iraq, Scene of Iran-US Competition

2- Rouhani: I’m Pleased to Outrage Enemies of Iranian Nation