A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 18

Abrar:

1- Pervez Musharraf Sentenced to Death

2- Defence Secretary Claims Iran behind Attacks on US Interests in Iraq

3- Protesters Close Oilfield in Basra

4- Iran First VP: Economy Survived Despite Predictions of Collapse

5- Syrian Kurds Commander: US Has Committed Itself to Defending Us

Afkar:

1- Rouhani: US Sanctions Not Sustainable

2- DM: We Surprise Enemy in Decision-Making

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Pervez Musharraf Sentenced to Death: Pakistani Judiciary Independent and Powerful

2- Rouhani’s VP: Iranian Economy Was Collapsing, but Managed to Survive

Ebtekar:

1- Araqchi to CGTN: Iran Not Ready for Talks with US at Any Level

2- Fate of Coup General: Pakistani Court Sentences Pervez Musharraf to Death

Iran:

1- Ahvaz, Abadan Grappling with Flooding after Heavy Rainfall

2- Democrats Waiting Historic Impeachment of Trump

3- Diplomacy in Far East: In What Conditions Rouhani and Abe Will Meet?

Jame Jam:

1- Khuzestan in Red Condition Caused by Flooding

2- Iran-Japan, Opportunities in Shadow: How Can They Use Capacities Better?

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani-Mahathir Talks in Kuala Lumpur: Iran President in Malaysia

2- Kerry: Trump Cause of Chaos in World

Kayhan:

1- ISIS Attacks from Northern Baghdad, South of Mosul Repelled by Hashd al-Shaabi

2- Judiciary Spokesman: The 77 Statement [by Reformists] Not Political, But Support for Rioters

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran Threatened by FATF to Be Blacklisted: Tehran on Verge of Sanctioning Itself

2- People’s Houses Flooded with Sewage in Khuzestan

3- We MPs Responsible for Lives of Those Killed in Protests: Lawmaker

Setareh Sobh:

1- Will Rouhani’s Japan Visit Resolve Tehran-Washington Deadlock? [Editorial]

2- Should Tehran Be Evacuated for Air Pollution?