A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Pervez Musharraf Sentenced to Death
2- Defence Secretary Claims Iran behind Attacks on US Interests in Iraq
3- Protesters Close Oilfield in Basra
4- Iran First VP: Economy Survived Despite Predictions of Collapse
5- Syrian Kurds Commander: US Has Committed Itself to Defending Us
Afkar:
1- Rouhani: US Sanctions Not Sustainable
2- DM: We Surprise Enemy in Decision-Making
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Pervez Musharraf Sentenced to Death: Pakistani Judiciary Independent and Powerful
2- Rouhani’s VP: Iranian Economy Was Collapsing, but Managed to Survive
Ebtekar:
1- Araqchi to CGTN: Iran Not Ready for Talks with US at Any Level
2- Fate of Coup General: Pakistani Court Sentences Pervez Musharraf to Death
Iran:
1- Ahvaz, Abadan Grappling with Flooding after Heavy Rainfall
2- Democrats Waiting Historic Impeachment of Trump
3- Diplomacy in Far East: In What Conditions Rouhani and Abe Will Meet?
Jame Jam:
1- Khuzestan in Red Condition Caused by Flooding
2- Iran-Japan, Opportunities in Shadow: How Can They Use Capacities Better?
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani-Mahathir Talks in Kuala Lumpur: Iran President in Malaysia
2- Kerry: Trump Cause of Chaos in World
Kayhan:
1- ISIS Attacks from Northern Baghdad, South of Mosul Repelled by Hashd al-Shaabi
2- Judiciary Spokesman: The 77 Statement [by Reformists] Not Political, But Support for Rioters
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran Threatened by FATF to Be Blacklisted: Tehran on Verge of Sanctioning Itself
2- People’s Houses Flooded with Sewage in Khuzestan
3- We MPs Responsible for Lives of Those Killed in Protests: Lawmaker
Setareh Sobh:
1- Will Rouhani’s Japan Visit Resolve Tehran-Washington Deadlock? [Editorial]
2- Should Tehran Be Evacuated for Air Pollution?