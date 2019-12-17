A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 17

Abrar:

1- Araqchi: No Talk of Iran-US Negotiations in Rouhani’s Japan Visit

2- US Threatens to Sanction Customers of Iran’s Heavy-water

3- Government Spokesman Rejects Speculations on Rouhani’s Resignation

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Serial Impeachments Failed

2- Two Different Unpleasant Smells Felt in One Day in Tehran!

Ebtekar:

1- Araqchi: Japan Good Example of Iran’s Developing Ties with East

2- US Says Ready for Talks with Iran

Etemad:

1- Oil Minister: We’ll Regain Our Share from Oil Market Once Again

2- One-Sided Tribunes: Time for Reviewing Palermo Convention Accession Over

* Expediency Council Has One Month to Make Decision on CFT Accession

Ettela’at:

1- Judiciary Chief: Officials Must Respond to People for Air Pollution

2- JCPOA Has Many Benefits for Us: EU Foreign Policy Chief

Hemayat:

1- Judiciary Chief: US Sanctions on Medicine Clear Instance of Economic Terrorism

2- Iran’s Reaction to US’ Better Deal Trick: Sanction Is War

Iran:

1- FATF to Be Reviewed at Expediency Council Once Again

Javan:

1- IRGC Chief: We’re Committed to Making Iran Needless of Aliens

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- EU Foreign Policy Chief: I’ll Try to Keep JCPOA Alive

Kayhan:

1- People Hardly Breathing as Air Pollution Continues: All Hopes on Wind, Rain

2- Trump: Had We Attacked Iran for Our Drone, Ayatollah Khamenei Would React

Mardom Salari:

1- 30% Decrease in Number of Visitors at Medical Centres after Price Hikes

2- Trump to Be Tried Soon

Sazandegi:

1- City Engulfed by Smoke

2- Iran’s Message to Peace to Saudi Arabia

Setareh Sobh:

1- Rouhani Won’t Resign; Oil Minister’s Impeachment Called Off

2- Consequences of Johnson’s Victory in UK Elections

Shargh:

1- Will Rouhani Remain President Until End of His Term?

2- Araqchi’s Account of 90 Years of Iran-Japan Ties