A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 17

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Newspaper Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Araqchi: No Talk of Iran-US Negotiations in Rouhani’s Japan Visit

2- US Threatens to Sanction Customers of Iran’s Heavy-water

3- Government Spokesman Rejects Speculations on Rouhani’s Resignation

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Serial Impeachments Failed

2- Two Different Unpleasant Smells Felt in One Day in Tehran!

 

Ebtekar:

1- Araqchi: Japan Good Example of Iran’s Developing Ties with East

2- US Says Ready for Talks with Iran

 

Etemad:

1- Oil Minister: We’ll Regain Our Share from Oil Market Once Again

2- One-Sided Tribunes: Time for Reviewing Palermo Convention Accession Over

* Expediency Council Has One Month to Make Decision on CFT Accession

 

Ettela’at:
1- Judiciary Chief: Officials Must Respond to People for Air Pollution
2- JCPOA Has Many Benefits for Us: EU Foreign Policy Chief

 

Hemayat:

1- Judiciary Chief: US Sanctions on Medicine Clear Instance of Economic Terrorism

2- Iran’s Reaction to US’ Better Deal Trick: Sanction Is War

 

Iran:

1- FATF to Be Reviewed at Expediency Council Once Again

 

Javan:

1- IRGC Chief: We’re Committed to Making Iran Needless of Aliens

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- EU Foreign Policy Chief: I’ll Try to Keep JCPOA Alive

 

Kayhan:

1- People Hardly Breathing as Air Pollution Continues: All Hopes on Wind, Rain

2- Trump: Had We Attacked Iran for Our Drone, Ayatollah Khamenei Would React

 

Mardom Salari:

1- 30% Decrease in Number of Visitors at Medical Centres after Price Hikes

2- Trump to Be Tried Soon

 

Sazandegi:

1- City Engulfed by Smoke

2- Iran’s Message to Peace to Saudi Arabia

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Rouhani Won’t Resign; Oil Minister’s Impeachment Called Off

2- Consequences of Johnson’s Victory in UK Elections

 

Shargh:

1- Will Rouhani Remain President Until End of His Term?

2- Araqchi’s Account of 90 Years of Iran-Japan Ties

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*