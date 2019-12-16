A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 16

Fatemeh Askarieh
Newspaper Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 16, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Zionist Media: Ankara Ready for Talks with Israel on Gas Transfer to Europe

2- US Sanctions against Fordow Begin

3- Army Chief: Enemies Can Test Our Equipment If They Doubt They’re Up-to-Date

 

Ebtekar:

1- Iran and North Korea! Has FATF Blacklisted Iran?

2- Trade Ceasefire between China, US

3- Zarif at Doha Summit: Is Security in Region Purchasable?

 

Etemad:

1- Labyrinth of Impeachment: Purposes of Impeaching Interior, Oil Ministers

2- Tehran’s Peace Plan Versus Washington’s War Plan

* Zarif: Region Needs Revision of Current Approach

 

Ettela’at:

1- Iranian Scientist Freed from US Jail: US Upset about Iran’s Scientific Development

2- Zarif: Security Not a Commodity to Be Bought from Outside

 

Hamshahri:

1- Farewell to Petrol-Based Transport

 

Iran:

1- Zarif at Doha Forum Calls for Comprehensive Non-Aggression Treaty among Hormuz States

 

Javan:

1- Polluted Cities

* Tehran and Most Industrial Cities Engulfed by Awful Air Pollution, Trash Smell

2- Bitter Experience of JCPOA Shouldn’t Be Repeated in Japan [Editorial]

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Trump’s Impeachment to Be Put to Vote at Congress Wednesday

2- Iran Chief Banker: Inflation Rate to Keep Going Down

 

Kayhan:

1- Stigma of Myanmar Genocide Remains on Suu Kyi

2- Al-Sudani and Hariri Possible Candidates for Iraq, Lebanon Prime Minister

 

Mardom Salari:

1- Protests in Baghdad against US Sanctions

 

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Parliament Speaker: Asian States Believe Regional Sustainable Security Hinges on Working with Iran

2- DM: Enemy Has Accepted Reality of Our Power in Maintaining National Security

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Tehran Engulfed by Smoke

2- Iranian Film Shines at French Festival

* Iranian Actress Wins Award in Competition with Penelope Cruz and Keira Knightley

 

Shargh:

1- FATF Was Supposed to Be Approved Easily during Ahmadinejad’s Term

   
   

