A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 16

Abrar:

1- Zionist Media: Ankara Ready for Talks with Israel on Gas Transfer to Europe

2- US Sanctions against Fordow Begin

3- Army Chief: Enemies Can Test Our Equipment If They Doubt They’re Up-to-Date

Ebtekar:

1- Iran and North Korea! Has FATF Blacklisted Iran?

2- Trade Ceasefire between China, US

3- Zarif at Doha Summit: Is Security in Region Purchasable?

Etemad:

1- Labyrinth of Impeachment: Purposes of Impeaching Interior, Oil Ministers

2- Tehran’s Peace Plan Versus Washington’s War Plan

* Zarif: Region Needs Revision of Current Approach

Ettela’at:

1- Iranian Scientist Freed from US Jail: US Upset about Iran’s Scientific Development

2- Zarif: Security Not a Commodity to Be Bought from Outside

Hamshahri:

1- Farewell to Petrol-Based Transport

Iran:

1- Zarif at Doha Forum Calls for Comprehensive Non-Aggression Treaty among Hormuz States

Javan:

1- Polluted Cities

* Tehran and Most Industrial Cities Engulfed by Awful Air Pollution, Trash Smell

2- Bitter Experience of JCPOA Shouldn’t Be Repeated in Japan [Editorial]

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Trump’s Impeachment to Be Put to Vote at Congress Wednesday

2- Iran Chief Banker: Inflation Rate to Keep Going Down

Kayhan:

1- Stigma of Myanmar Genocide Remains on Suu Kyi

2- Al-Sudani and Hariri Possible Candidates for Iraq, Lebanon Prime Minister

Mardom Salari:

1- Protests in Baghdad against US Sanctions

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Parliament Speaker: Asian States Believe Regional Sustainable Security Hinges on Working with Iran

2- DM: Enemy Has Accepted Reality of Our Power in Maintaining National Security

Setareh Sobh:

1- Tehran Engulfed by Smoke

2- Iranian Film Shines at French Festival

* Iranian Actress Wins Award in Competition with Penelope Cruz and Keira Knightley

Shargh:

1- FATF Was Supposed to Be Approved Easily during Ahmadinejad’s Term