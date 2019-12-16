A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 16, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Zionist Media: Ankara Ready for Talks with Israel on Gas Transfer to Europe
2- US Sanctions against Fordow Begin
3- Army Chief: Enemies Can Test Our Equipment If They Doubt They’re Up-to-Date
Ebtekar:
1- Iran and North Korea! Has FATF Blacklisted Iran?
2- Trade Ceasefire between China, US
3- Zarif at Doha Summit: Is Security in Region Purchasable?
Etemad:
1- Labyrinth of Impeachment: Purposes of Impeaching Interior, Oil Ministers
2- Tehran’s Peace Plan Versus Washington’s War Plan
* Zarif: Region Needs Revision of Current Approach
Ettela’at:
1- Iranian Scientist Freed from US Jail: US Upset about Iran’s Scientific Development
2- Zarif: Security Not a Commodity to Be Bought from Outside
Hamshahri:
1- Farewell to Petrol-Based Transport
Iran:
1- Zarif at Doha Forum Calls for Comprehensive Non-Aggression Treaty among Hormuz States
Javan:
1- Polluted Cities
* Tehran and Most Industrial Cities Engulfed by Awful Air Pollution, Trash Smell
2- Bitter Experience of JCPOA Shouldn’t Be Repeated in Japan [Editorial]
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Trump’s Impeachment to Be Put to Vote at Congress Wednesday
2- Iran Chief Banker: Inflation Rate to Keep Going Down
Kayhan:
1- Stigma of Myanmar Genocide Remains on Suu Kyi
2- Al-Sudani and Hariri Possible Candidates for Iraq, Lebanon Prime Minister
Mardom Salari:
1- Protests in Baghdad against US Sanctions
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Parliament Speaker: Asian States Believe Regional Sustainable Security Hinges on Working with Iran
2- DM: Enemy Has Accepted Reality of Our Power in Maintaining National Security
Setareh Sobh:
1- Tehran Engulfed by Smoke
2- Iranian Film Shines at French Festival
* Iranian Actress Wins Award in Competition with Penelope Cruz and Keira Knightley
Shargh:
1- FATF Was Supposed to Be Approved Easily during Ahmadinejad’s Term