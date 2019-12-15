A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 15

Abrar:

1- US Treasury Secretary: We’ll Lift All Sanctions If Tehran Accepts Our Conditions

2- Hook: We’re Ready to Lift Sanctions, Restore Diplomatic Relations If…

3- Iran: No Ban on Our Missile and Even Ballistic Missile Tests

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Offers ‘Package’ to US for Further Prisoner Swaps

2- What Do Americans’ New Stances Mean? [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli:

1- Macron and Mediators Won’t Succeed: US Legislator

2- Reasons behind Impeachment of Oil Minister

Ebtekar:

1- Dream of Impeaching Trump

Etemad:

1- New Window in Iran-UK Ties: What Impact Will Johnson’s Re-Election Have on Ties with Iran?

2- Overthrowing Government Through Impeachment: Pressures Increased on Rouhani, Ministers

Javan:

1- Washington: We’ll Continue Lebanon, Iraq Protests in Order to Put Iran under Maximum Pressure

2- Increased Global Opposition to US Sanctions on Iran

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Mahathir: Malaysia Won’t Support US Sanctions on Iran

2- What Goal Are Opponents of FATF Pursuing?

3- Eight Resolutions Passed against Israel at UN General Assembly

Kayhan:

1- Abe Can’t Help Iran; Determination, Prudence Is What Gov’t Needs

2- Johnson’s Victory Means Finalization of Brexit: EU Scared, US Excited

3- Iran Unveils Fourth Generation of Humanoid Robots ‘Sorena’

Setareh Sobh:

1- Reactions to Victory of Conservatives over Socialists in UK

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Mattis Says US Should Have Responded to Iran’s Downing of American Drone

2- Arba’een Processions to Be Inscribed at UNESCO: Official