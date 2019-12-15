A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, December 15, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- US Treasury Secretary: We’ll Lift All Sanctions If Tehran Accepts Our Conditions
2- Hook: We’re Ready to Lift Sanctions, Restore Diplomatic Relations If…
3- Iran: No Ban on Our Missile and Even Ballistic Missile Tests
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Offers ‘Package’ to US for Further Prisoner Swaps
2- What Do Americans’ New Stances Mean? [Editorial]
Arman-e Melli:
1- Macron and Mediators Won’t Succeed: US Legislator
2- Reasons behind Impeachment of Oil Minister
Ebtekar:
1- Dream of Impeaching Trump
Etemad:
1- New Window in Iran-UK Ties: What Impact Will Johnson’s Re-Election Have on Ties with Iran?
2- Overthrowing Government Through Impeachment: Pressures Increased on Rouhani, Ministers
Javan:
1- Washington: We’ll Continue Lebanon, Iraq Protests in Order to Put Iran under Maximum Pressure
2- Increased Global Opposition to US Sanctions on Iran
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Mahathir: Malaysia Won’t Support US Sanctions on Iran
2- What Goal Are Opponents of FATF Pursuing?
3- Eight Resolutions Passed against Israel at UN General Assembly
Kayhan:
1- Abe Can’t Help Iran; Determination, Prudence Is What Gov’t Needs
2- Johnson’s Victory Means Finalization of Brexit: EU Scared, US Excited
3- Iran Unveils Fourth Generation of Humanoid Robots ‘Sorena’
Setareh Sobh:
1- Reactions to Victory of Conservatives over Socialists in UK
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Mattis Says US Should Have Responded to Iran’s Downing of American Drone
2- Arba’een Processions to Be Inscribed at UNESCO: Official