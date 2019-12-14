A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 14

Abrar:

1- Davudoglu to Establish New Party to Challenge Erdogan

2- US Warns North Korea: Don’t Do Anything Unwise

3- Hook: We’ll Increase Pressures If Iran Resists

4- EU Extends Russia Bans for Six More Months

5- US Congress on Verge of Passing Bill to Sanctions Iran, Russia, Syria

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Johnson Wins Elections, but This Is Not End of Story

2- Reformists’ Intensive Talks with Guardian Council

Arman-e Melli:

1- Brexit Finalized: Conservatives’ Victory Historic Defeat for Labour

2- Now FATF Turns into Public Demand

3- If Government Was Occupied by Right Wingers, Both FATF, Ties with US Would Be Resolved: MP

Ebtekar:

1- Reformists’ Hopes and Fears in Elections

2- Election Shock of Johnson: Conservatives Win Votes

Etemad:

1- Five Reasons Why Labour Party Defeated in UK Elections

2- Conservatives Vow to Impeach Rouhani If Win Iran Elections

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Making Investment on Taliban, ISIS in Afghanistan

2- UN Chief Supports Iran’s Nuclear, Missile Policy

Kayhan:

1- IRGC Chief: Enemies Must Expect Their Interests Set on Fire If They Don’t Stop Sedition

2- US Congress Raise Motion in Support for Iran Unrest

3- Nasrallah: Iran Can Respond to US, Israel Attacks on Its Own

Mardom Salari:

1- Riyadh’s Signal for Ceasefire with Tehran: WSJ

2- Increased Gap in British Empire: Brexit Finalized with Johnson Victory