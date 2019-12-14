A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 14, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Davudoglu to Establish New Party to Challenge Erdogan
2- US Warns North Korea: Don’t Do Anything Unwise
3- Hook: We’ll Increase Pressures If Iran Resists
4- EU Extends Russia Bans for Six More Months
5- US Congress on Verge of Passing Bill to Sanctions Iran, Russia, Syria
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Johnson Wins Elections, but This Is Not End of Story
2- Reformists’ Intensive Talks with Guardian Council
Arman-e Melli:
1- Brexit Finalized: Conservatives’ Victory Historic Defeat for Labour
2- Now FATF Turns into Public Demand
3- If Government Was Occupied by Right Wingers, Both FATF, Ties with US Would Be Resolved: MP
Ebtekar:
1- Reformists’ Hopes and Fears in Elections
2- Election Shock of Johnson: Conservatives Win Votes
Etemad:
1- Five Reasons Why Labour Party Defeated in UK Elections
2- Conservatives Vow to Impeach Rouhani If Win Iran Elections
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- US Making Investment on Taliban, ISIS in Afghanistan
2- UN Chief Supports Iran’s Nuclear, Missile Policy
Kayhan:
1- IRGC Chief: Enemies Must Expect Their Interests Set on Fire If They Don’t Stop Sedition
2- US Congress Raise Motion in Support for Iran Unrest
3- Nasrallah: Iran Can Respond to US, Israel Attacks on Its Own
Mardom Salari:
1- Riyadh’s Signal for Ceasefire with Tehran: WSJ
2- Increased Gap in British Empire: Brexit Finalized with Johnson Victory