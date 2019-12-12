A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 12

Abrar:

1- Tens of Thousands of Iraqis Hold Rally in Baghdad

2- Saudi FM: Iran Must Change Its Behaviour Before Offering Peace

3- IRGC Says General’s Comments about Targeting Tel Aviv from Lebanon Were Distorted

4- Trump Calls for Moscow’s Support for His Policies against Iran

5- Rouhani: Reinforcing National Information Network Doesn’t Mean Cutting Off Access to Global Internet

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani: People Must Be Made Aware of Severity of Sanctions

2- Hook Calls for Consular Dialogue with Iran

Afkar:

1- Nothing Should Be Kept Secret from People: Rouhani

2- IRGC Chief: We’ve Blocked Many Elements of Enemy’s Infiltration, Interference

Ebtekar:

1- Anti-Cooperation Council: A Review of 40th GCC Summit

2- Rouhani: People Must Be Made Aware of Everything

Etemad:

1- End of 3 Months of Lies: UN Finds No Evidence to Show Iran Behind Aramco Attacks

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Stability to Return to Forex Market Soon: Chief Banker

2- UN: There’s No Evidence to Show Iran’s Role in Aramco Attacks

3- Europe Has Not Considered Any Offer to Sanction Iran: Borrell

4- Supporting US Economic Terrorism in Contradiction to Good Neighbourliness: Iran

Kayhan:

1- 880,000 Angry Labourers in France Pour into Streets against Macron

2- Chain Attacks on US Bases in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan

3- We Should Convince Iran to Stop Decreasing JCPOA Commitments: Borrell

4- US Treasury Imposes Fresh Sanctions against Iran

Mardom Salari:

1- Trump’s Anti-Iran Bargaining with Lavrov; Russian FM in Washington

2- Iran’s Harsh Reaction to GCC’s Hostile Statement

Setareh Sobh:

1- We’ll Negotiate but Observe Islamic Establishment’s Red Lines: Rouhani

2- Positive Signals for Talks Ahead of Rouhani’s Trip to Japan [Editorial]