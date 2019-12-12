A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, December 12, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Tens of Thousands of Iraqis Hold Rally in Baghdad
2- Saudi FM: Iran Must Change Its Behaviour Before Offering Peace
3- IRGC Says General’s Comments about Targeting Tel Aviv from Lebanon Were Distorted
4- Trump Calls for Moscow’s Support for His Policies against Iran
5- Rouhani: Reinforcing National Information Network Doesn’t Mean Cutting Off Access to Global Internet
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Rouhani: People Must Be Made Aware of Severity of Sanctions
2- Hook Calls for Consular Dialogue with Iran
Afkar:
1- Nothing Should Be Kept Secret from People: Rouhani
2- IRGC Chief: We’ve Blocked Many Elements of Enemy’s Infiltration, Interference
Ebtekar:
1- Anti-Cooperation Council: A Review of 40th GCC Summit
2- Rouhani: People Must Be Made Aware of Everything
Etemad:
1- End of 3 Months of Lies: UN Finds No Evidence to Show Iran Behind Aramco Attacks
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Stability to Return to Forex Market Soon: Chief Banker
2- UN: There’s No Evidence to Show Iran’s Role in Aramco Attacks
3- Europe Has Not Considered Any Offer to Sanction Iran: Borrell
4- Supporting US Economic Terrorism in Contradiction to Good Neighbourliness: Iran
Kayhan:
1- 880,000 Angry Labourers in France Pour into Streets against Macron
2- Chain Attacks on US Bases in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan
3- We Should Convince Iran to Stop Decreasing JCPOA Commitments: Borrell
4- US Treasury Imposes Fresh Sanctions against Iran
Mardom Salari:
1- Trump’s Anti-Iran Bargaining with Lavrov; Russian FM in Washington
2- Iran’s Harsh Reaction to GCC’s Hostile Statement
Setareh Sobh:
1- We’ll Negotiate but Observe Islamic Establishment’s Red Lines: Rouhani
2- Positive Signals for Talks Ahead of Rouhani’s Trip to Japan [Editorial]