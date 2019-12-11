A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Saudi King: We Should Seriously Address Iran Nuclear, Missile Programs
2- Iraqi Protesters Hold Massive Rally in Tahrir Square
Afkar:
1- Don’t Travel to France for Now: Iran Foreign Ministry
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iraq Bans Import of 17 Agri-Products from Iran
Arman-e Melli:
1- Tsunami Predicted for Caspian Sea
2- Expediency Council Urged to Make Decision on CFT, Palermo Convention
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani to Governors: Pay Visits to Families of Those Hurt in Recent Unrest
2- Washington Post Publishes Documents that Reveal Failure of US’ 18-Year War on Afghanistan
Iran:
1- Exchange of Inmates without Any Direct Talks
2- Bill on Trump Impeachment Unveiled: Trump Accused of Abusing Power
3- National Information Network Not to Replace Global Internet: Official
Javan:
1- US Plotting Ba’athist-ISIS Attack on Iraq
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iran’s Non-Oil Exports Hit $27 Billion
2- JCPOA Parties Must Take United Stance: Borrell
3- MP Vows to Impeach Interior Minister over November Unrest
4- China Opposed to US Sanctions on Iran
Kayhan:
1- Israel Won’t Win Any War: Senior Israeli Commander
2- All US Presidents Lied: US Failed in Afghan War Despite Spending $1 Trillion
Mardom Salari:
1- Exchange of Inmates with US without Negotiation
* How Iran Exchanged Its Scientist with US Spy
2- Russia, Ukraine Reach Deal on War