A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 11

Abrar:

1- Saudi King: We Should Seriously Address Iran Nuclear, Missile Programs

2- Iraqi Protesters Hold Massive Rally in Tahrir Square

Afkar:

1- Don’t Travel to France for Now: Iran Foreign Ministry

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iraq Bans Import of 17 Agri-Products from Iran

Arman-e Melli:

1- Tsunami Predicted for Caspian Sea

2- Expediency Council Urged to Make Decision on CFT, Palermo Convention

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani to Governors: Pay Visits to Families of Those Hurt in Recent Unrest

2- Washington Post Publishes Documents that Reveal Failure of US’ 18-Year War on Afghanistan

Iran:

1- Exchange of Inmates without Any Direct Talks

2- Bill on Trump Impeachment Unveiled: Trump Accused of Abusing Power

3- National Information Network Not to Replace Global Internet: Official

Javan:

1- US Plotting Ba’athist-ISIS Attack on Iraq

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran’s Non-Oil Exports Hit $27 Billion

2- JCPOA Parties Must Take United Stance: Borrell

3- MP Vows to Impeach Interior Minister over November Unrest

4- China Opposed to US Sanctions on Iran

Kayhan:

1- Israel Won’t Win Any War: Senior Israeli Commander

2- All US Presidents Lied: US Failed in Afghan War Despite Spending $1 Trillion

Mardom Salari:

* How Iran Exchanged Its Scientist with US Spy

2- Russia, Ukraine Reach Deal on War