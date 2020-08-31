A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 31

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, August 31, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Ashura Empowers Muslims in Fight against Tyranny

2- Foreign Ministry: Europe, US Shelter MKO Despite Their Record of Killing Thousands of Iranians

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s National Security Commission Drafts Plans to Counter US

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iranian Muslims Show Their Culture by Observing Health Protocols in This Year’s Ashura

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Face Masks Replace Free Foods Distributed in Muharram

2- Rouhani Urges Health Ministry to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Other Countries

3- Lessons to Learn from Abe’s Resignation

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Daryl Kimball: JCPOA Still Best Way to Return Stability to Region

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Praises Mourners, Organizers of Mourning Ceremonies

2- Zarif: US Admin. Has No Understanding of Law, UN

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iranian Streets Turned into Hussainiya

2- Corona Souvenir of Passengers from North to South

3- Rouhani: Iran’s Religious Community Showed Great Responsibility

Javan Newspaper:

1- Tears and Rationality in Different Ashura

2- US’ Historical Divergence from UNSC

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- This Year’s Muharram Goes Down in History Thanks to People’s Great Culture

2- Glorious Mourning Ceremonies Held Across the World

3- Protests against COVID-19 Restrictions in Berlin, Paris, London, Zurich, Copenhagen

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- US Economy Down by 31% in Q2 of 2020

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Biden’s VP Vows to Return US to JCPOA

2- Rouhani: Damages Caused by Sanctions, Coronavirus to Be Repaired

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Glory of Ashura in Different Muharram

2- Arms Sales and Online Delivery

* Official Figures Show Increased Deaths Caused by Shooting, Growing Interest in Buying Rifles