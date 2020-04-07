A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: We’re Not Satisfied with INTEX
2- Rouhani: Businesses Will Be Opened Gradually

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- When Criticism of China Turns into a Red Line!
* Chinese Ambassador’s Backlash to Iran Health Ministry’s Criticism
* Surprising to See Some Iranians Backed China Envoy!
2- Iran Leader Okays Withdrawal of One Million Euros from National Development Fund for Fight against Corona

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Temporary Calm in Corona Figures
2- Trump Seems Confused at Turning Point of Oil Market

Ebtekar:

1- Iran’s Diplomatic Quarrel and Reconciliation with China in Twitter
* Health Ministry Spokesman Explains about His Twitter War of Words with Chinese Envoy

Hamshahri:

1- Silent Mourning: A Report on Great Sorrow of Families of Corona Victims

Jame Jam:

1- COVID-19 Is Epidemic in Tehran: Official

Javan:

1- Western Economy to Stall for 3 Years
2- Rouhani Thanks Iran’s Leader for Okaying Withdrawal of One Billion Euros from NDFjavan newspaper

Kayhan:

1- Mr Trump! Help Your Own People Instead of Bluffing
2- US Must Abide by Iraq’s Call for Withdrawal of Its Forces: Iran

Resalat:

1- Patience Is What Kills Coronavirus

Shargh:

1- Iranian Version of Fight against COVID-19
* Experts Discuss Government’s Handling of Corona Crisis
* Zibakalam: Rouhani’s Admin. Lacks Chinese Authority, Western Transparency

   
   

