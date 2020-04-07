A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 7

Abrar:

1- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: We’re Not Satisfied with INTEX

2- Rouhani: Businesses Will Be Opened Gradually

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- When Criticism of China Turns into a Red Line!

* Chinese Ambassador’s Backlash to Iran Health Ministry’s Criticism

* Surprising to See Some Iranians Backed China Envoy!

2- Iran Leader Okays Withdrawal of One Million Euros from National Development Fund for Fight against Corona

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Temporary Calm in Corona Figures

2- Trump Seems Confused at Turning Point of Oil Market

Ebtekar:

1- Iran’s Diplomatic Quarrel and Reconciliation with China in Twitter

* Health Ministry Spokesman Explains about His Twitter War of Words with Chinese Envoy

Hamshahri:

1- Silent Mourning: A Report on Great Sorrow of Families of Corona Victims

Jame Jam:

1- COVID-19 Is Epidemic in Tehran: Official

Javan:

1- Western Economy to Stall for 3 Years

2- Rouhani Thanks Iran’s Leader for Okaying Withdrawal of One Billion Euros from NDF

Kayhan:

1- Mr Trump! Help Your Own People Instead of Bluffing

2- US Must Abide by Iraq’s Call for Withdrawal of Its Forces: Iran

Resalat:

1- Patience Is What Kills Coronavirus

Shargh:

1- Iranian Version of Fight against COVID-19

* Experts Discuss Government’s Handling of Corona Crisis

* Zibakalam: Rouhani’s Admin. Lacks Chinese Authority, Western Transparency