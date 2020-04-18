A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, April 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Not Even a Single Dollar Missing
2- 50% Increase in Number of COVID-19 Fatalities in Wuhan
3- Pompeo’s Reaction to Claims about ‘Unsafe’ Movement of Iranian Military Vessels Near US Warships
4- Rouhani: Army Symbol of National Interests
5- Pompeo Holds Talks with Qatari, Kuwaiti, Emirati Counterparts on Iran
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Easing Restrictions Will Jeopardize People’s Health: Tehran City Council Chairman
2- Reopening of Holy Shrines, Low-Risk Shops: Right or Wrong?
3- Iranian People Abroad: How Are They Coping with COVID-19 in Germany, France, US, Turkey
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Sends Greetings to Army Personnel
2- Rouhani to Oil Minister: Accelerate Policies of Increased Oil Production
3- Return of Terror from Taliban to Afghanistan
* Why Violence Continues Despite Peace Agreement, Prisoner Swap Deal?
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Army Personnel Defenders of Iran, Assistants of Public Health
2- Rouhani: We Should Further Avoid Selling Crude Oil
3- Health Minister: We’re on Verge of Containing COVID-19
Iran Newspaper:
1- We’re in War with Corona, Sanctions: Rouhani
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Sends Kind Message to All Army Personnel
2- US’ Condition for Supporting New Iraqi Government
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Iranian Boats Play with US Navy’s Nerves
* US Claims Iranian Navy’s Boats Made Dangerous Moves Around US Warships
2- Rouhani Gives Orders to Health Minister Ahead of Ramadan
3- Corona’s Economic Troubles for Trump: Protesters Pour into Streets in Some US Cities
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Guardian Council Spokesman Criticizes Parliament’s Election Motion
2- Iraq’s PM-Designate Cleared from Allegations of Collusion against Iran
3- World War III Without War: Consequences of COVID-19 for Iran