A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 18

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Not Even a Single Dollar Missing

2- 50% Increase in Number of COVID-19 Fatalities in Wuhan

3- Pompeo’s Reaction to Claims about ‘Unsafe’ Movement of Iranian Military Vessels Near US Warships

4- Rouhani: Army Symbol of National Interests

5- Pompeo Holds Talks with Qatari, Kuwaiti, Emirati Counterparts on Iran

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Easing Restrictions Will Jeopardize People’s Health: Tehran City Council Chairman

2- Reopening of Holy Shrines, Low-Risk Shops: Right or Wrong?

3- Iranian People Abroad: How Are They Coping with COVID-19 in Germany, France, US, Turkey

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Sends Greetings to Army Personnel

2- Rouhani to Oil Minister: Accelerate Policies of Increased Oil Production

3- Return of Terror from Taliban to Afghanistan

* Why Violence Continues Despite Peace Agreement, Prisoner Swap Deal?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Army Personnel Defenders of Iran, Assistants of Public Health

2- Rouhani: We Should Further Avoid Selling Crude Oil

3- Health Minister: We’re on Verge of Containing COVID-19

Iran Newspaper:

1- We’re in War with Corona, Sanctions: Rouhani

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Sends Kind Message to All Army Personnel

2- US’ Condition for Supporting New Iraqi Government

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iranian Boats Play with US Navy’s Nerves

* US Claims Iranian Navy’s Boats Made Dangerous Moves Around US Warships

2- Rouhani Gives Orders to Health Minister Ahead of Ramadan

3- Corona’s Economic Troubles for Trump: Protesters Pour into Streets in Some US Cities

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Guardian Council Spokesman Criticizes Parliament’s Election Motion

2- Iraq’s PM-Designate Cleared from Allegations of Collusion against Iran

3- World War III Without War: Consequences of COVID-19 for Iran