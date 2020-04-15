A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 15

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Luxembourg Confirms Iran’s Victory over US in $1.6-Billion Case

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Good News: Iran Says Exclusive Antibody Made for Coronavirus

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- World Under Shadow of Red Dragon

2- An Analysis of Sanders’ Withdrawal, His Endorsement of Biden

3- Iranian Genius ‘Arat’ Praised by Messi

* What’s He Doing in Liverpool?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Sanders Officially Endorses Biden to Defeat Trump

2- Corona Harms Publishing Industry, Benefits E-Book Publishers

Etemad Newspaper:

1- UAE’s Plan to Improve Ties with Iran in Post-Corona Era

2- Sad Story of $4.8 Billion Worth of Missing Public Funds

Javan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Spokesman Praises ‘Unmatched’ Fight against COVID-19 in Iran Prisons

2- Basij Launches Movement to Help 3.5 Million Families

3- Injecting ISIS Virus to Iraq amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Major Food Producers Warn Hunger May Double amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: Revolutionary Bodies Helping 3.5 Million Families to Heal Their Corona Wounds

2- Al-Kazemi Vows to Expel Americans from Iraq

3- Middle East’s Biggest Mask Production Factory Opened with Capacity of 4 Million Masks

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Daily Deaths in Iran Below 100

2- Plasma-Therapy Used to Treat Corona Patients in Tehran

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Poor People Are Most Affected by Pandemics

2- Rouhani: Interest-Free Loans to Be Paid to Iranian Families

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Luxembourg Rejects US’ Bid to Seize Iran’s Assets

2- Decrease in Number of Deaths Caused by COVID-19