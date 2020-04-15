A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 15

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iranian Newspapers

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Luxembourg Confirms Iran’s Victory over US in $1.6-Billion Case

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Good News: Iran Says Exclusive Antibody Made for Coronavirus

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- World Under Shadow of Red Dragon
2- An Analysis of Sanders’ Withdrawal, His Endorsement of Biden
3- Iranian Genius ‘Arat’ Praised by Messi
* What’s He Doing in Liverpool?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Sanders Officially Endorses Biden to Defeat Trump
2- Corona Harms Publishing Industry, Benefits E-Book Publishers

Etemad Newspaper:

1- UAE’s Plan to Improve Ties with Iran in Post-Corona Era
2- Sad Story of $4.8 Billion Worth of Missing Public Funds

Javan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Spokesman Praises ‘Unmatched’ Fight against COVID-19 in Iran Prisons
2- Basij Launches Movement to Help 3.5 Million Families
3- Injecting ISIS Virus to Iraq amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Major Food Producers Warn Hunger May Double amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: Revolutionary Bodies Helping 3.5 Million Families to Heal Their Corona Wounds
2- Al-Kazemi Vows to Expel Americans from Iraq
3- Middle East’s Biggest Mask Production Factory Opened with Capacity of 4 Million Masks

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Daily Deaths in Iran Below 100
2- Plasma-Therapy Used to Treat Corona Patients in Tehran

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Poor People Are Most Affected by Pandemics
2- Rouhani: Interest-Free Loans to Be Paid to Iranian Families

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Luxembourg Rejects US’ Bid to Seize Iran’s Assets
2- Decrease in Number of Deaths Caused by COVID-19

   
   

