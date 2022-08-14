83 people die of Covid in Iran in 24 hours

The daily caseload of the Coronavirus pandemic was 6,279 including 1,200 hospitalizations.

Since the start of the Covid pandemic some two years ago, 142,944 people have died of the virus in Iran.

Iran rolled out a nationwide vaccination months after the global pandemic reached the country.

The number of vaccine shots administered to people in Iran is 153,365,892. Meanwhile, 30,325,892 people are triple-vaxxed.

Iran is now in the throes of the 7th wave of the Covid pandemic, which it says will probably subside from next week.

As part of efforts to contain this new wave, Iranian authorities are demanding people get their booster shots and observe health protocols like wearing masks and social distancing in public places.

The health ministry says the lowest percentage of observing the health protocols belongs to Tehran and the highest percentage to West Azarbaijan Provinces.