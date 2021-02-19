8,000 More Iranians Infected by Coronavirus in 24 Hours: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 8,017 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 1,558,159.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 77 patients since Thursday noon, raising the overall death toll to 59,341.

So far, Lari added, 1,331,162 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,669 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 10,330,898 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 11 cities are in the “red” zone, 52 cities are in the “orange” zone, 217 are in the “yellow” zone, and 168 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

According to Lari, the “red” cities are all in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and include Abadan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Dezful, Dasht-e Azadegan, Shadgan, Shushtar, Karoun, and Hoveyzeh.