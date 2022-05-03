70+ year old Iranians urged to get 4th shot of Covid vaccine

Kamal Heydari added that the Health Ministry announced last March the requirement that these age group must get their fourth shot of vaccine.

He noted that citizens above the age of 70, the healthcare staff and people with an immune system condition have priority over others.

He urged all those who have not yet received their third shot to do it, adding that the nationwide inoculation campaign is credited with the declining numbers of Covid deaths and infections.

Heydari said thanks to the vaccination process, many cities have no deaths.

The deputy of the Iranian Health Ministry warned people to not relax health protocols so “we will not witness a resurgence of the pandemic”.

There are currently no red cities in Iran while the number of blue ones have increased to 94. The two colors respectively indicate the highest and lowest level of risk from the Coronavirus.