7 killed as terrorists open fire at people in southern Iran

“Unfortunately, at 17:30 local time (14:00 GMT), riders of two motorcycles in a act of terrorism opened fire on people and security forces using military weapons,” Valiollah Hayati, deputy director of security affairs at Khuzestan provincial governor’s office, said.

At least seven citizens have so far been killed. Officials have identified a nine-year-old child, a 45-year-old woman, and three youths among the martyrs. At least 10 other people were also wounded.

Iran’s security forces have arrested three people involved in the deadly terrorist attack.

“Three of the main elements of today’s incidents and unrest in [Khuzestan’s] Izeh County have been placed under arrest,” Ali Dehqani, director-general of the Justice Administration Department of Khuzestan said.

“[Further] efforts are on the agenda for identification and apprehension of other elements connected to the incidents,” he added.

In late October, a gunman opened fire at pilgrims at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, killing 15 people including women and children. The Daesh terror group claimed that attack.