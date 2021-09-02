595 killed by corona, more than 30k new infections

Covid-19 kills 595 more people in Iran.

The deaths happened over the past 24 hours, Iranian health officials said on Thursday.

The disease has so far killed 108,988 Iranians. Officials also registered 30,279 new infections in the last 24 hours. That pushes the total number of people contracting the Coronavirus to 5,055,512.

Figures also show 4,269,508 people recovered from Covid-19 and 28,442,990 got inoculated.

Iranians have criticized authorities, saying they dragged their feet on importing vaccines and that is to blame for the high death toll as well as the rising infections and hospitalizations.

Authorities admit they acted with delay but say the vaccination campaign has gained steam and the majority of citizens will get their jabs in the next couple of months.