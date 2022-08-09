Tuesday, August 9, 2022
49 people die of Covid in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iranian health ministry figures on Tuesday showed that 49 people had died of the Coronairus in the previous 24 hours.

The daily caseload was also 2,343 that included 695 hospitalizations.

There has been a rise in the number of cases and deaths recently compared to several weeks ago when Iran saw a downward trend in the pandemic. Covid’s daily death toll was zero for several days during that period.

Iranian officials blame the current surge in fatalities and the daily caseload on people’s failure to stick to health protocols and also the emergence of a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain of Covid.

They have called on all Iranian to get their booster shots of Covid vaccine.

But not many people are showing up at vaccination places for this purpose.

Now the number of red cities where people face the highest level of risk from the virus has reached the 130 mark. The number of blue cities where the situation is normal has decreased.

