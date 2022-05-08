488 COVID-19 cases found in Iran in 24 hours

According to daily figures provided by Iran’s Health Ministry, 12 people died of COVID-19 over the past day.

The overall caseload in Iran has now reached 7,255,189, and total fatalities now stand at 141,177.

The rates of infections and deaths from COVID-19 have significantly receded in recent weeks, as the pandemic seems to be in decline and as more people receive vaccines.

Iran has administered a total of 149,153,878 vaccine doses so far. Over 27 million people have been boosted twice.

Also, 7,005,420 Iranian have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.