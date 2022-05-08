Sunday, May 8, 2022
488 COVID-19 cases found in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
A mere 488 cases of infection with COVID-19 were registered in Iran over the past 24 hours, 71 of which required hospitalization, official statistics show on Sunday.

According to daily figures provided by Iran’s Health Ministry, 12 people died of COVID-19 over the past day.

The overall caseload in Iran has now reached 7,255,189, and total fatalities now stand at 141,177.

The rates of infections and deaths from COVID-19 have significantly receded in recent weeks, as the pandemic seems to be in decline and as more people receive vaccines.

Iran has administered a total of 149,153,878 vaccine doses so far. Over 27 million people have been boosted twice.

Also, 7,005,420 Iranian have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

