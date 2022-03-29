46 more people die of Covid in Iran

Figures also showed that 2,743 more people were infected with the virus. They include 355 hospitalizations.

The total number of cases in Iran since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 stands at 7,156,746.

The number of deaths and infections have decreased compared to the peak of the sixth wave of Covid that was driven by its last variant known as Omicron. This has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign in Iran.

The total number of vaccine doses given to people in the country is 146,792,557. Over 26 million people are triple-vaxxed.

Meanwhile the number of cities marked red has also fallen to 24 with the number of blue cities reaching 50.

These are the two extremes on a spectrum showing the level of danger from the virus.

The red shows the highest level of risk and blue denotes the lowest level.

However, reports coming from northern Iran, especially Mazandaram Province, say the number of new Covid cases shows a slight upward trend given that the regions have reached capacity in terms of visitors who have rushed to Iran’s north in their millions during the Nowruz holidays.

Before, Nowruz, authorities including President Ebrahim Raisi had urged citizens to observe health protocols to prevent a resurgence of Covid.