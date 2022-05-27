Friday, May 27, 2022
IFP Exclusive

42 people hospitalized with COVID in Iran over past day

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Official data released on Friday show that a mere 42 people have required professional medical help for COVID-19 at Iranian hospitals over the past 24 hours.

That was out of a total of 185 people to have contracted the disease across Iran during the past day, according to official figures by Iran’s Health Ministry on Friday.

Both the daily caseload and fatality rate — 6 over the past 24 hours — continue to stay low, following extraordinary peaks of 40,000 new infections and 700-plus deaths a day last year.

While the reason behind the low numbers in Iran is yet to be scientifically confirmed, as other countries with approximately similar vaccination rates continue to register higher infection rates, a national vaccination campaign is largely credited for the drop in cases and deaths.

So far, almost 27.5 million Iranians have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Some 57.8 million have received two.

A total of 141,302 Iranians have lost their lives to COVID since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Overall, 591 people are receiving special medical treatment at intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals across Iran.

Furthermore, no Iranian cities are red-flagged for a concerning spread of the coronavirus. And only 255 towns are in the yellow alert level. All others are officially labeled blue, or clear.

