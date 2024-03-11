More than 4.5M people remain displaced in Yemen: UN

“I urge the international community to continue to give generously to the people of Yemen, to support them to rebuild their lives with dignity,” Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said in a statement on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia launched the bloody war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states to reinstall Mansour Hadi, who resigned from the presidency in late 2014 and later fled to Riyadh amid a political conflict with the Houthi movement.

The war objective was also to crush the movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

However, it has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

UN estimates that in 2024, over 18 million people – over half the population – will need humanitarian assistance and protection services in Yemen.

According to UN figures, 17.6 million people will be severely food insecure and an estimated 2.7 million women and five million children under five will need treatment for acute malnutrition.