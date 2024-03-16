Yemen’s Houthis say launched first attack against US, Israeli vessels in Indian Ocean

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Yemeni troops “carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean with a number of appropriate naval missiles and drones, and the three operations successfully achieved their goals”.

The Yemeni forces have been targeting Israeli vessels or those “associated” with the regime in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea since October 7, when Tel Aviv began the war in response to a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s resistance movements.

The war has so far killed nearly 31,500 people, mostly women, children, and adolescents.

Saree’s statement came only a day after Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Yemen’s movement, announced that the Yemeni forces were to expand their operations to include Israeli or Israeli-linked vessels that would pass through the Indian Ocean and through the Cape of Good Hope.

The spokesperson also announced that the Yemeni troops had also struck an Israeli ship, which he named as “Pacific 01″, in the Red Sea, targeting the vessel with “a number of appropriate naval missiles”.

The forces, he added, further carried out a strike against an American destroyer in the same body of water with “several drones,” adding that “the operation successfully achieved its goals”.

Saree vowed that the Yemenis would continue their pro-Palestinian operations as long as the Israeli regime sustained the war and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza.