Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

34 cities classified as ‘red’ on Iran’s Covid-19 map

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
The number of Iranian cities classified as ‘red’ or ‘highly hazardous’ on the country’s color-coded Covid-19 map has decreased to 34, while more areas are placed under the ‘orange’ category as infections with the coronavirus begin to increase again.

According to the latest updates to the map, released on Friday, the number of ‘orange’ or ‘hazardous’ cities reached 69, up from 59.

Meanwhile, the number of cities classified as ‘yellow’ or ‘rather hazardous’ went down from 295 to 291. The map also shows 54 ‘blue’ or ‘normal’ cities, down from 58.

The figures come weeks after the country contained a sixth wave of infections with coronavirus, which was triggered by the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

The number of infections was on a downward trend before the two-week New Year holidays began in Iran on March 20.

In recent days, Covid-19 cases have seen a rise following days of family gatherings and travels, amid loosened health restrictions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks