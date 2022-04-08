34 cities classified as ‘red’ on Iran’s Covid-19 map

According to the latest updates to the map, released on Friday, the number of ‘orange’ or ‘hazardous’ cities reached 69, up from 59.

Meanwhile, the number of cities classified as ‘yellow’ or ‘rather hazardous’ went down from 295 to 291. The map also shows 54 ‘blue’ or ‘normal’ cities, down from 58.

The figures come weeks after the country contained a sixth wave of infections with coronavirus, which was triggered by the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

The number of infections was on a downward trend before the two-week New Year holidays began in Iran on March 20.

In recent days, Covid-19 cases have seen a rise following days of family gatherings and travels, amid loosened health restrictions