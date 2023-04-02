2nd Iranian military advisor dies of wounds sustained in Israeli raid on Syria 

In a statement, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said Captain Meghdad Mahghani succumbed to the injuries he had sustained in the Israeli aerial attack that targeted the Syrian capital, Damascus, and its suburbs on Friday morning.

“Undoubtedly, the crimes perpetrated by the criminal and fake Zionist regime will not go unanswered, and it (the regime) will pay the price,” the statement added.

The Israeli attack on Friday led to the death of another IRGC military advisor in Syria, Milad Heidari, who lost his life on the spot.

In a statement on Friday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes, slamming the international community’s inaction against the Tel Aviv regime’s acts of aggression on Syria.

The IRGC has deployed military advisors to Syria to help Damascus fight terror groups like the remnants of Daesh.