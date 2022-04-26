28 more people die of Coronavirus in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that Covid-19 death toll had reached 141,024.

It also said over 1,300 new infection cases had been detected over the past 24 hours.

On Monday, the Health Ministry registered 21 coronavirus fatalities and 1,077 infections.

Iran has so far administered over 148,700,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and is still giving its population vaccine boosters.

Currently, only 2 Iranian cities are declared coronavirus red zones, while 48 are orange, 323 yellow and there are75 blue cities.

The red color denotes the highest risk from Corona while blue means the lowest.