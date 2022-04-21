Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

23 killed by Covid in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
Covid has killed 23 people in Iran in the past 24 hours. That’s according to Iranian Health Ministry figures released on Thursday.

The tally also showed 1,413 new Covid infections had been logged. The new cases include 169 hospitalizations.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and infections in Iran has held in the past couple of months.

This comes amid a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen nearly 149 million doses of vaccine given to people across Iran.

Most Iranians have received two shots of vaccine. This is while officials insist that they get their third shot, known as booster. Currently, only more than 26 million people out of the 85 million have got their boosters.

The Iranian officials say getting triple-vaxxed is a must because it can prevent a resurgence of Covid in the country.

Iran now says it is self-sufficient in production of Covid vaccine and that it’s capable of exporting the jabs to other countries.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks