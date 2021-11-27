Iran’s Raisi calls for closer regional cooperation

Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has said cooperation with neighboring and regional countries is one of the priorities of Tehran’s foreign policy.

Raisi said this cooperation is very useful in promoting economic relations in the region. He noted that for Iran and other regional countries, this type of economic connection will be particularly effective.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Tehran before heading for Turkmenistan to attend the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organizatoin (ECO) in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat. The summit will be held on Sunday.

Also referring to the necessity of deepening neighborly relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, the president said the important issues of gas, transit and other mutual issues will top the agenda of talks during this visit.

The president added the motto of this meeting is “Let’s be together for a better future ahead” and in this meeting, the actions by this organization will be reviewed.

Raisi also said that on the sidelines of the summit, he will hold one-on-one meetings with the leaders of the participating countries and will also meet separately with the president and high-ranking officials of Turkmenistan to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are member states of ECO.