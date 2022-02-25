214 more people die of Covid in Iran

The figure showed a decrease in the number of fatalities compared to Thursday when the daily death toll was 226.

The latest deaths push to 136,166 the number of people killed by the disease since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry recorded 11,972 new cases of the Coronavirus that included 1,940 hospitalizations.

Over 22 million people in Iran are triple-vaxxed while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country stands at over 140 million.

Many of the new cases of Covid in Iran are Omicron, the latest strain of the virus that is highly contagious. Previously, word was that the variant is less deadly than the other strains of the Coronavirus. But experts later denied this, urging people to be wary of Omicron.

Omicron also differs from other variants of Covid in that it also infects children in large numbers.

Covid has killed millions of people worldwide. The deadliest single day for Iran during that pandemic was August 24, 2021 when 709 died of the virus.