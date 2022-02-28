207 more people lose their lives to Covid-19 outbreak in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry also announced on Monday that nearly 11,000 more people had contracted the disease over the past 24 hours.
It said over 141,500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iran so far with nearly 55,500,000 fully vaccinated, while about 23,200,000 people have received their third shots.
Despite the intensified vaccination campaign, the number of fatalities and new infections surged in recent weeks as a highly transmissible coronavirus variant known as Omicron spread fast.
However, Iran seems to be slowly moving past the peak of its sixth wave of the outbreak.
184 Iranian cities have been declared coronavirus red zones, while 187 are orange, 76 yellow and there is just one blue city.16:46