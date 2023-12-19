2,000 endangered baby turtles embark on critical journey from Iran’s Kish to Persian Gulf

Nearly 2,000 endangered sea turtles have embarked on a crucial journey from the coast of Kish to the Persian Gulf.

This migration marks a vital moment in the ongoing efforts to protect these species from extinction.

Since its establishment in 2006, the protected site has played a pivotal role in safeguarding and monitoring turtles during their breeding seasons.

Notably, the measures implemented have shown promising results, with an increasing number of mother turtles choosing Kish Island’s beaches as their nesting grounds.

The significance of this migration lies in the unique nature of sea turtles, which return to the very beaches where they were born to lay their eggs.

This cycle emphasizes the importance of preserving these habitats and ensuring their safety for the survival of the endangered creatures.

The continued success in nurturing these turtles through their vulnerable stages signifies a hopeful step in the conservation efforts aimed at preserving these majestic creatures for generations to come.