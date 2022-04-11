200 Parkinson’s patients treated in Shiraz using DBS procedure

He noted that the primary symptoms of Parkinson’s are tremors, slow motion of movement and difficulty in walking.

The neurosurgeon added that following the diagnosis of Parkinson’s, medical intervention starts in order to reduce the intensity of these symptoms and prevent the rapid advance of the disease.

While stressing that patients with advanced Parkinson’s undergo this type of surgery, the doctor said Shiraz is the only city after Tehran where the DBS procedure is used for treatment with the assistance of state-of-the-art tools and equipment.

In this technique, two electrodes are inserted deep into the patient’s brain without opening it, he said.

According to the surgeon, the function of the electrodes is then controlled by placing a battery in the chest.

Razmkan said 80 percent of the symptoms of Parkinson’s go away and medication decreases by 50 percent following the DBS procedure. April 11 has been named as the International Day of Parkinson’s