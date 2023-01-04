Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Iranian production of nanotech items, equipment up six times

By IFP Editorial Staff
New figures show the production of items and equipment developed based on nanotechnology in Iran witnessed a six-fold rise in a period of nine years.

According to a report by the Committee for the Development of Nanotechnology at the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy, 1,376 nanotech products or pieces of equipment have been developed in the country during the time span.

The figures show 271 companies producing nanotech items and 64 firms making equipment using the same technology were registered in Iran until the end of 2022.

In the last Persian calendar year, (which ended in March 2021), the value of Iran’s exports of nanotech products stood at $62 million, according to the report.

