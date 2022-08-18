Thursday, August 18, 2022
Official: 1,800 Covid patients in Tehran hospitals

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The head of Iran’s Coronavirus Taskforce Committee says some 1,800 coronavirus patients are currently being hospitalized in Tehran province hospitals, 562 of whom are receiving special care treatment.

The remarks by Dr. Alireza Zali come as the latest daily tally update released by the Iranian health ministry on Wednesday showed coronavirus killed 67 more people in Iran in the past 24 hours and 4,820 people tested positive for Covid-19.

“Currently, the most effective way to prevent infection is to use a mask and follow health protocols,” Dr. Zali said, adding, “For the people who have no symptoms of the disease, there is still a golden opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The top infectious diseases specialist regretted that the booster jab scheme in Tehran was not welcomed warmly.

According the health ministry, out of the over 84 million population in Iran, nearly 65 million people have received the first dose, over 58 million people have received the second dose, and a little over 30 million people have so far received the third or fourth shots of the Covid-19 as the booster jab across the nation.

